Shipping Finnish professor: The effects of the blockage of the Suez Channel will be visible on the market for months

Ever Giving of the Given cargo ship to the Suez Canal may show up as a supply disruption in the market for months, says logistics professor Lauri Ojala From the University of Turku. The container ship, which has been in the canal for almost a week, has closed traffic and estimates of the number of cargo ships queuing in the canal range from 370 to 450.

Vessel was detached early Monday morning from the sandbar where it got stuck on Tuesday last week.

“A total of fifty vessels can travel from the canal in both directions a day,” Ojala says. “But it is easy to have a situation where not all ships get into the canal right away. If Ever Given is out of the way within a day, then at least a week, but probably a couple of weeks, it will go before the traffic goes back to normal. ”

“However, the multiplier effects in container traffic can last 3-5 months,” Ojala estimates.

“Delivery disruptions are the first to appear in seasonal products such as garden furniture and grills. It’s not a matter of life and death, you can handle that old ball grill. But if someone imagined that they could choose spring from a large selection cheaply, then it can be forgotten. ”

“In part, this also applies to textiles and electronics. Delivery difficulties are promised and prices may rise. ”

The Ever Given container vessel was partially uncoupled from the Suez Canal bank on Monday.­

Coronary pandemic had mixed the world’s container freight schedules even before Ever Given’s crash. According to Ojala, there are hundreds of thousands of containers in California unloaded due to illnesses, while at the same time there is a shortage of containers in China.

However, the root cause of supply disruption sensitivity has been increased vessel size and traffic tuning is extremely efficient. Ever Given, who traveled from Malaysia to Rotterdam, is a good example of this.

The vessel is one of the largest in the world and can carry more than 20,000 standard-sized 20-foot or 6.1-meter TEU sea containers at a time. The four-hundred-meter-long and 60-meter-wide giant is a fireball: construction began in 2015 and the ship was launched in May 2018.

In Europe there are not many ports capable of unloading and loading such a ship. The largest container vessels coming to Finland carry a cargo of a thousand TEU containers.

“It has always been said that it is no longer possible to build larger ships,” Ojala ponders. “Ten years ago, it was still being considered whether it would be worthwhile to build a ship with a size of more than 10,000 TEUs.”

“But the Suez Canal can no longer accommodate larger ones and expanding the canal would already be a huge investment. And investments in ports are going to be really big. ”

“For example, the reach of a harbor crane must be really long so that the ship does not have to be turned in the harbor. The ship will be in port for a day or two, so five or six of these cranes will be needed, and one will cost a hundred million euros. And there must be a huge number of containers ready in the port. ”

Channel there are tankers and bulk cargo from live animals in the queue, but an estimated one-third are container vessels. In those containers, everything is possible between earth and sky, so the effects are also widely felt.

“Bulk carriers carry bulk cargo, which is usually going to one operator and the problems are then the problems of that operator,” Ojala says.

“But one container can have the bumps of hundreds of shippers. If a third of the ships in the queue are container vessels, then the goods of millions of shippers can easily stand at sea. ”