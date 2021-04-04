Sunday, April 4, 2021
Shipping Egypt’s first female captain accused on social media of blocking Suez Canal even though she was not near

April 4, 2021
Marwa Elselehdar suspects that she has been the subject of false rumors because she is a successful woman in the shipping industry.

Last month the huge cargo ship Ever Given wedged across the middle of the Suez Canal and stopped its shipping. The shipwreck caused by the accident was received unloaded only on Easter Saturday.

Meanwhile, the first Egyptian female captain, Marwa Elselehdar, worked as a coxswain on the Aida IV vessel hundreds of miles from the Suez Canal. That’s why he was surprised after reading allegations on social media that he was guilty of corruption, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

“I was shocked,” Elselehdar commented on rumors to the BBC.

The rumors came from a fake, online news image that Elselehdar had been involved in the Suez accident.

Several Twitter accounts named after him have also spread allegations that he was involved in Ever Given’s jam.

Elselehdar says he has no idea who the rumor originally started to spread and why.

“It seems that I was able to come into the rumors on, because I’m a woman and successful in this area, or because I am Egyptian, but are not sure,” he commented spread rumor.

This is not the first time that Elselehdar has faced challenges in a field that has traditionally belonged to men. According to the International Maritime Organization, women currently make up only 2% of the world’s seafarers. Already during her studies, Elselehdar says that she experienced sexism at every turn.

“Our society still doesn’t accept the idea of ​​a woman working at sea away from her families,” she says.

“But when you do what you love, you don’t have to seek approval from everyone.”

.
