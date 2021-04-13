Shipping Egypt is demanding more than $ 900 million in compensation for the Suez Canal shipwreck

The insurer of the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal in March, says Egypt has filed a claim with the shipowner.

Egyptin the canal administration is claiming compensation of USD 916 million, or about EUR 770 million, for the rescue costs of the ship that blocked the Suez Canal. The claim is addressed to the Japanese company Shoei Kisen, which owns the ship.

The UK P&I Club insurance company says this in a press release, which is one of the insurers of the Ever Given container ship, which stalled the Suez Canal for almost a week in March.

The insurance company says it is disappointed that Egypt will not allow the ship or its crew to leave until the compensation has been paid. The ship is anchored in the Great Lake Katkerajärvi, which is part of the Suez Canal.

The Ever Given container ship is also loaded with S Group products, and the trade group will have to contribute to the rescue costs of the ship.

According to the insurance company, the Egyptian channel administration has not further substantiated the “exceptionally high” claim.

According to the insurance company, the amount of compensation consists of, among other things, a $ 300 million rescue bonus and $ 300 million in compensation for loss of reputation.