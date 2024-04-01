Shipping | Due to an engine failure, the cargo ship anchored in Perämere was towed to Kokkola

The almost 140-meter cargo ship Gwen had to anchor in front of Kalajoki on the night before Sunday.

Engine failure because of this, a large cargo ship anchored in the Pärämere has been towed to the port of Kokkola this morning, according to the Coast Guard of Western Finland.

The cargo ship sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was pulled into the harbor by the tug Orion.

Gwen has a crew of 14. The ship had been on its way from Paldisk, Estonia, towards Oulu, when it reported engine problems late on Saturday evening. The ship anchored on the west side of Ulkokalla shortly after midnight.

According to the Coast Guard, wind or ice conditions did not pose a danger to the cargo ship while it was anchored at sea.