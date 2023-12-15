Container shipping companies Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are temporarily not sailing through the Red Sea. And Dutch shipping companies are also considering avoiding the dangerous area. The reason is the many attacks by rebels in Yemen. This means that ships do not pass through the fast Suez Canal in Egypt and arrive in Europe with a delay.
Tom van der Meer
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Shipping #containers #Europe #delayed #ships #avoid #Red #Sea #dangerous #due #attacks
Leave a Reply