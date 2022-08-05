Friday, August 5, 2022
Shipping companies | Viking Line sells M/S Amorella

August 5, 2022
in World Europe
The vessel will be delivered to its new owner during October.

Viking Line has agreed on the sale of the cruise ship M/S Amorella to Corsica Ferries SAS, the company says.

The vessel will be delivered to its new owner during October. Viking Line will continue to operate between Helsinki and Stockholm with one ship during the winter.

Viking Line says that it is trying to find jobs for Amorella’s permanent staff on other ships of the shipping company.

The purchase price is reported to be 19.1 million euros. The transaction is part of the renewal of the shipping company’s fleet, which aims to strengthen the company’s financial position.

