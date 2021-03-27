The global trade crisis unleashed on Tuesday, when the container ship Ever given blocked the Suez Canal, it is aggravated. With navigation suspended from Thursday until further notice, and given the possibility that the delicate operation to refloat the stranded ship could take days or even weeks, some shipping companies have already begun to divert their ships through the route that surrounds Africa, despite being longer and more complicated.

The traffic jam in the Suez Canal squeezes the big shipping lines. And these, in the face of uncertainty, already move and change the routes of their ships. “The outlook, at a minimum, is a 10-day wait. That is why the ships that are now leaving from Asia are being given another route so as not to enter the Suez queue until the traffic jam is resolved ”, explain sources from one of the largest in the sector. The Suez Canal Authority, say these sources, tries not to lose future traffic, and they assure that when the passage is reactivated, 85 boats a day will circulate through the canal instead of the usual 50. Despite this, customers put pressure on shipping companies and they choose safe alternatives.

One of the first ships that has chosen to divert its route has been the Ever greet, a cargo ship operated by the Evergreen shipping company, the same as the ship trapped in the Suez Canal, according to Michelle Wiese, a shipping analyst and editor at Lloyd’s List, a maritime trade information company. In the opposite direction, the first mega-ship to head towards the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez Canal on its way back to Asia was the HMM Rotterdam, to which the HMM Dublinaccording to Wiese, who notes that Hyundai Merchant Marine, one of the world’s leading container companies, appears to be the first to divert its services.

The German company Hapag-Lloyd, which has six ships blocked in the Suez Canal, also announced on Friday that another six of its ships have been redirected to the African route. In addition, the Danish Moller-Maersk, one of the largest container shipping companies in the world – it has 22 ships stopped in the Suez Canal – has also diverted two ships through the Cape of Good Hope, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the company to EL PAÍS.

The dilemma for shipping companies at this point revolves around how long they estimate that the Ever Given will remain stranded in the Suez Canal, blocking its circulation in both directions. If companies trust that the operation will be resolved quickly, a scenario that seems increasingly remote, they could decide to wait. On the other hand, if they calculate that either it is going to get too long or that the queue that is causing the stoppage becomes too long, then they could choose to go around the Cape of Good Hope, a trip that, on average, takes about 10 days more than the one that crosses the Suez Canal.

Menace of the pirates

For now, the objective of the rescue operation led by the Suez Canal Authority is to dredge to remove sand and mud from the area of ​​the bow of the Ever given, a task for which three dredgers have been moved to the site, according to a statement from the company spokesman Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, in charge of the ship’s technical issues.

Attempts are also being made to reduce water levels in the ship’s bow empty space and in the bow thruster room. Despite this, all attempts to refloat the ship have failed, according to the same statement. This company advances that the team is preparing to receive another two tugs tomorrow, which suggests that the operation will be lengthened. According to Lloyd’s List, there are already 248 vessels in queue waiting.

The option of going around the Cape of Good Hope, however, does not seem viable for all ships, only for large tankers and large container ships that have sufficient fuel capacity to do so, according to Soledad Álvarez, professor and expert in maritime business. On the other hand, the smaller ships, which represent “a significant number”, will not be able to do so or would have to stop at intermediate stops to get more fuel, Álvarez adds.

Another aspect that some shipping companies should consider if they deviate along the African route is the threat that piracy represents for some ships, especially for ships that have to stop for refueling. In 2020, piracy incidents in the world, 195, increased compared to the 162 registered in 2019, according to a report by the International Maritime Bureau, which attributes the increase mainly to the Gulf of Guinea, where more than 95% of number of kidnapped crew members, as well as the Singapore Strait.

Despite this, the United States Navy ensures that its communication with shipping companies about maritime concerns in the region has remained constant recently, and denies that there has been a rebound in recent days. Commander Rebecca Rebarich, spokesperson for the United States 5th Fleet, assured EL PAÍS that her dialogue with commercial maritime transport regarding threats such as piracy has been “continuous in recent days.” Spokesmen for Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd also told this newspaper that it is not a great concern.