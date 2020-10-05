Shipping companies Tallink will start co-operation negotiations due to the corona pandemic, threatening 120 jobs – “Tourism will not return to its former state for a long time,” says Tallink’s CEO.

The estimated reduction need is 120 jobs.

Shipping company Tallink Silja is starting co-operation negotiations due to the conavirus pandemic. The co-operation negotiations concern the company’s ground personnel, says Tallink Silja in its press release.

The negotiations stem from the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions. The estimated reduction need is 120 jobs. In addition, layoffs of hundreds of employees continue.

“Constantly changing travel restrictions, different government outlets and different approaches to restrictions in our home market have virtually stopped ship travel and we have had to stop several of our ships in ports,” says Tallink Silja’s CEO. Margus Schults company bulletin.

“Right now, we need to quickly adapt our business to ensure the company’s financial sustainability. Unfortunately, we have to start co-operation negotiations with our staff. ”

Schults says in a statement that the coronavirus pandemic has hit tourism companies and industry-dependent players the hardest.

“Tourism will not return to its former state for a long time to come. We previously estimated that adjusting costs through layoffs would be enough, but in the long run it will not be enough, ”says Schults.

“Unfortunately, we also have to make structural changes and reorganize our company. We are currently in deep trouble and will have to take all possible adjustment measures to cut costs and secure the company’s future. ”