Shipping companies Tallink made a big loss towards the end of the year

25.2. 14:35

Estonian shipping company Tallink Group’s result was clearly negative at the end of the year due to the interest rate pandemic. Revenue shrank by nearly 65 percent as a second wave of the pandemic’s travel restrictions, border closures and emergency facilities expelled passengers from the company’s ships.

In October – December, Tallink made a loss before taxes of EUR 29.3 million, compared to a profit of EUR 4.7 million at the same time a year earlier. Earnings per share decreased by EUR 0.04 to minus EUR 0.008.

Net sales in the fourth quarter fell to EUR 79.3 million, up from EUR 226.4 million in the second quarter. The number of passengers collapsed by almost 80 per cent and the number of cargo units by about 13 per cent.

Last year’s net sales decreased to EUR 442.9 million from EUR 949.1 million in the previous year. The full-year loss before taxes was EUR 110.6 million, compared to a profit of EUR 57.2 million a year earlier.

Tallink’s several normal routes had been suspended since March last year as a result of almost all year-round travel restrictions. The company’s hotels and restaurants were also partially or completely closed.

The number of employees in the entire Group decreased by more than 3,000 over the past year to about 4,200.

The company does not intend to pay a dividend from last year’s result due to the deteriorating business environment. The company did not give any prospects for the current year.