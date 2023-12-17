The devastating war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas now also threatens to disrupt global trade. After at least ten attacks by the Yemeni Houthis on passing ships in the space of two months, some of the world's largest container shipping companies have announced in recent days that they will avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal route until further notice.

This means that their ships may have to sail thousands of extra kilometers, via the Cape of Good Hope, at the tip of South Africa. About 30 percent of international container shipping and much tanker traffic usually passes through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. The crisis in the region comes at a critical time, as the Panama Canal is also able to handle less traffic than usual due to water shortages caused by drought.

Also launched on Saturday the Houthis again a number of drones, intended to express their solidarity with Hamas. They said they were targeting the Israeli seaside resort of Eilat. A US Navy ship patrolling the Red Sea shot down fourteen drones that same day. A British naval ship shot down one that was said to have targeted a freighter. In addition, Egypt also reported having shot down a “flying object.” The Houthis say their attacks only target ships linked to Israel.

The United States, meanwhile, is trying an “as broad as possible” international power to ensure the unhindered passage of shipping. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who hopes to persuade Israel to use less lethal force in the Gaza Strip, is also expected to hold talks on the matter with other states in the region in the coming days. There has also already been contact with China. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in Israel on Sunday that the actions of the Houthis “cannot go without a response.”

Street of Bab el-Mandeb

On Friday, a container ship from the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd attacked in the street of Bab el-Mandeb at Yemen. A container fell overboard and a fire broke out. The day before, a boat from the Danish Maersk had been attacked. Both companies then announced that they would no longer send ships along this route for the time being. The Italian-Swiss MSC and the French CMA CGM made the same decision.

It will not be easy for the US and Israel to form a maritime alliance. Although naval vessels from both countries are already operating in the Red Sea, the Houthis have so far shown themselves unfazed. The two most important states along the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, also have each with their own reasons not to join such a fleet under American leadership too quickly.

Saudi Arabia has been at war with the Houthis, who control most of Yemen, since 2015. This conflict has degenerated into a costly war that Saudi Arabia no longer seems able to win. That is why Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) is now aiming for a peace agreement. A shaky truce between the two sides has already led to the Houthis no longer firing their feared missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Prince would rather not needlessly jeopardize this progress. In addition, Saudi Arabia this spring re-established diplomatic ties with Iran, the Houthis' main ally. This could also endanger this rapprochement.

Egyptian President Sisi is also not eager to join the Americans and Israel. Although he secretly welcomes Israel's settlement with Hamas, he knows that Hamas and the Palestinians can count on a lot of sympathy among many Egyptians. That is why Sisi prefers not to openly support such an alliance against the Houthis. But he must act cautiously, because the Suez Canal is a crucial source of income that the already struggling Egyptian economy cannot afford to miss.

A purely Western intervention force in the Red Sea is not an attractive prospect for Washington. That would smack of colonialism. Iran, meanwhile, watches with satisfaction from afar as its ally in Yemen increasingly embarrasses its arch-enemy Israel and the US.