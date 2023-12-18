Shipping | BP suspends oil shipments in the Red Sea

According to BP, the reason behind the decision is the deterioration of the security situation in the Red Sea.

British the oil company BP says it is suspending all its transportation in the Red Sea due to attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“Due to the deteriorating security situation in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily suspend all transits,” the oil giant says in its press release published on Monday, according to international news agencies.

According to BP, the decision applies to both its owned and leased tankers. The company says that the well-being of the crews of its ships is important to the company and that the suspension decision is preventive. BP says that it is monitoring the security situation in the developing region.

Houthi rebels have disrupted shipping in the Red Sea with missile or drone attacks in recent days. The Iranian-backed rebel group aims to support the Palestinians in the Gaza war with its attacks.

BP's decision is likely to put pressure on other oil companies to make a similar decision not to use the Red Sea for their transport.

Several container shipping companies have announced within the last week that they will suspend sea traffic in the Red Sea.

Denmark's Maersk announced the suspension on Friday. The same announcement was made over the weekend by, among others, the large shipping companies French CMA, Switzerland-headquartered MSC and German Hapag Lloyd.

Of these, Maersk, MSC and Hapag Lloyd have reported attacks on their ships in the Red Sea.

In order to avoid the Red Sea, the ships of the shipping companies have to go around the southern tip of Africa via Hyväntoivonniemi. It increases the travel times of ships by several days and causes delays in deliveries.