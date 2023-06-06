Genoa – Today at Palazzo San Giorgio in Genoa the forum “The new boundaries of sustainability – The sea and the energy transition: changing course so as not to change objectives” organized by Il Secolo XIX, The MediTelegraph and Ttm-Tecnologie Trasporti Mare.

After the introductory greetings by Luca Ubaldeschi, director of the nineteenth century, Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria Region, Marco Bucci, mayor of Genoa, and Admiral Sergio Liardo, maritime director of Liguria, will have a talk with the president of the Authority, Paolo Emilio Signorini.

Enrico Paglia, research manager of Banchero Costa moderates the first session with Cesare d’Amico, CEO of the d’Amico group, Stefano Messina, president of Assarmatori, Davide Triacca, sustainability director of Costa Crociere, Ignazio Messina, CEO of Ignazio Messina & C ., Dario Bocchetti, Head of Energy Saving of the Grimaldi group. The program will continue with the intervention of Nicolò Faggioni (Dba Pro).

After Lorenzo Pellerano’s focus on shipping and sanctions, Fabio Pozzo will lead the second round table: with Barbara Amerio, CEO of the Permare group, Silvio Angori, CEO of Pininfarina, Guido Penco, technical development director of Baglietto and marine biologist Antonio Di Natale . Concludes Giuseppe Zagaria, technical director, Italy Marine del Rina.