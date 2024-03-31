Sunday, March 31, 2024
Shipping | An almost 140-meter cargo ship with engine problems off Kalajoki

March 31, 2024
Shipping | An almost 140-meter cargo ship with engine problems off Kalajoki

The situation does not pose a danger. The weather in the area is good, and there are no dangerous substances in the ship's cargo.

Nearly Due to a problem with the main engine, the 140-meter cargo ship has had to anchor in the Perämere on the west side of Ulkokalla lighthouse island in front of Kalajoki, says the Coast Guard of Western Finland.

The cargo ship Gwen sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda has a crew of 14 people. The ship was on its way from Paldisk, Estonia, towards Oulu.

The Turku Sea Rescue Center tells STT that the situation does not pose a danger at the moment. The weather conditions in the area are good, and there are no dangerous substances in the ship's cargo.

The Maritime Rescue Center has been in contact with the ship and is monitoring the development of the situation.

