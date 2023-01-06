Shipping | A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait, China accuses of bulging

The US says it defends free and open seas. Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have increased during the current year, and China sees the US’s actions as military bluster.

of the United States destroyer Chung-Hoon sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday. The news agency Reuters and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

According to the US military, it was a routine operation. According to a military release, Chung-Hoon’s passage through the strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific maritime region. The Indo-Pacific sea area covers parts of the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

The Taiwan Strait, which runs between Taiwan and mainland China, is associated with strong geopolitical tensions. China has already announced that it will strictly oppose the US move.

China’s Embassy spokesman in Washington Liu Pengyu demanded in his press release that the United States immediately stop escalating tensions and undermining stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“US warships often flex their muscles in the name of free navigation. This is not about keeping the area free and open,” the statement said, according to Reuters.

China says it continues to be on high alert and ready to respond to threats and provocations and to safeguard its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Both China and the United States have commented in the same way on previous occasions when US warships have passed through the Taiwan Strait.

So in the eyes of China, which practices the so-called “one China policy”, Taiwan is not independent, but belongs to China. China also demands that other countries respect its line.

The United States has not officially recognized Taiwan’s independence, but has supported the self-governing island in many ways over the decades. During the current year, tensions in the region have intensified.

In August, the then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi the visit to Taiwan angered China, which in turn organized historically large military exercises in the region. In its exercises, China appeared to be simulating a blockade of Taiwan.