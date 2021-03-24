Shipping A stuck container ship is blocking shipping in the Suez Canal

A fully loaded container ship has been in a pinch for more than a day.

From the Red Sea A large container ship en route to the Mediterranean ran aground in the Suez Canal. The accident happened on Tuesday morning before eight o’clock. The shipowner informed about it on its website GAC.

A 400-meter ship stuck across the Suez Canal has blocked both south and north navigation in the canal. In Egypt, on the west side of the Sinai Peninsula, the Suez Canal is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

The Ever Given ship is operated by the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen. The final destination of the fully loaded ship from China was Rotterdam.

The shipping company GAC said on its website that the accident was due to a power outage. Later, however, the crew of the shipping company told news agency AFP that the container ship ran aground due to a sudden gust of wind.