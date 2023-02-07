Shipping | A ship registered under the Finnish flag ran ashore in the Caribbean on Friday

The Mimer cargo ship ran aground in Saint-Barthélemy. The accident caused no personal injuries, and no danger to the environment.

Finland The Mimer cargo ship registered under the flag ran ashore in Saint-Barthélemy in the Caribbean on Friday, reports the French news channel La Première.

There were no personal injuries in the accident, and no harmful substances are leaking from the ship into the sea either. In addition, the incident did not cause any damage to other ships in the port.

According to the website Marinetraffic, which monitors maritime traffic, the ship has continued its journey to the island of Saint-Martin, which is located approximately 25 kilometers away.

The ship is owned by the Åland shipping company Godby Shipping.