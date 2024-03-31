Shipping | A nearly 140-meter cargo ship ran into problems in the Perämeri, will be towed to the port of Kokkola on Monday

The cargo ship was on its way from Paldisk, Estonia, to Oulu.

In the back sea the cargo ship that had to anchor will be towed to the port of Kokkola on Monday, the Coast Guard of Western Finland says message service in X.

The nearly 140-meter cargo ship had to anchor due to a problem with the main engine on the west side of Ulkokalla lighthouse island off Kalajoki on Easter Sunday morning.

The cargo ship Gwen sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda has a crew of 14 people. The ship was on its way from Paldisk, Estonia, towards Oulu.

Marine Rescue Director Jim Kvarnstrom previously told STT that according to the ice map, the place where the ship was anchored was mostly open water.

He estimates that if the ship has to be stationary for longer and the winds change, the drift ice on the Swedish side may start to sink to the Finnish side.

“In really strong winds, drift ice could cause the anchor to slip, and the ship would push towards the Finnish coast,” Kvarnström told STT earlier.