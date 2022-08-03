Shipping | A Frenchman’s sailboat capsized in the Atlantic, he survived for 16 hours in an air bubble created under the boat

“In the borderlands of the impossible”, described the rescue operation of the 62-year-old man by the divers of the Spanish Coast Guard.

In distress at sea a 62-year-old French man survived 16 hours in an air bubble created under a capsized sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean, reports news agency Reuters.

In the end, the man was rescued by divers from the Spanish Coast Guard. According to them, the operation was “bordering on the impossible”.

Information about the man’s distress came on Monday evening at 20:23 when a distress signal was sent from the boat.

At the time, the 12-meter sailboat was about 20 kilometers from the coast of the Sisargas group of islands in the autonomous region of Galicia. The man had been sailing on the coast of Portugal before his accident.

Five divers from the Coast Guard went to the scene of the accident in a rescue boat and a helicopter. The sailboat was only located after the sun had set.

Rescue operation started by winching one of the divers onto a boat that was floating upside down in the sea. His job was to look for signs of life. The diver knocked on the bottom of the sailboat – and the Frenchman responded by knocking on the other side.

However, the sea was still too stormy in the evening for a rescue attempt. Instead, floats were attached to the boat to prevent it from sinking.

On Tuesday morning, the rescue operation continued when two divers swam under the boat. Opposite them was a French man wearing a survival suit. The water was up to his knees.

The man swam to the surface with the divers. He was taken to the hospital for a check-up, but it wasn’t long before he was already discharged.