Shipping | A corvette of the Thai Navy sank, more than a hundred had to rely on the water

31 Marines missing Monday morning, search continues.

In all 106 marines were stranded late Sunday evening when the Thai Navy corvette HTMS Sukhothai sank off the coast of the Gulf of Thailand. As of Monday morning, 31 crew members were still missing, reports the newspaper Bangkok Post.

The accident happened on the coast of the Bang Saphan area, just under 300 kilometers south of Bangkok. The ship was sailing about 20 nautical miles, or more than 35 kilometers from the coast, when it got water in it while sailing and capsized, says the admiral Pokkrong Monthatpalin For Bangkok Post.

The corvette listed to starboard, its engines shut down and the ship sank at half past midnight local time.

The navy ship HTMS Kraburi and two helicopters arrived first and 75 crew members were rescued from the sea. According to the navy, three of them are in critical condition.

On Monday morning three naval ships, helicopters and Dornier surveillance planes were involved in the search. The temperature of the sea water was over 26 degrees.

The 77-meter HTMS Sukhothai, completed in the United States, was handed over to the Thai Navy in 1987. Its armament included, among other things, Harpoon sea-going missiles.