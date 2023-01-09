Shipping | A cargo ship got stuck in the Suez Canal

According to the Marinetraffic service, the cargo ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands. The ship was stuck for an estimated hour and a half.

Freighter On Monday morning, the M/V Glory ran aground in the Suez Canal near the town of Al-Qantara in northeastern Egypt, ship surveyor Leth Agencies said on Twitter. The news agencies Reuters and AFP also reported on the matter.

The tugboats were able to detach the vessel in about an hour and a half. According to the Marinetraffic service, the cargo ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands, Reuters reports.

On December 25, the ship left Chornomorsk, Ukraine, for China. It has grain as cargo.

Channel Authority according to the situation did not affect traffic in the Suez Canal. The authority said that the cargo ship had an “unexpected technical fault” and was towed for repairs.

Leth Agencies wrote on Twitter that the accident caused only minor delays. The Suez Canal is one of the busiest waterways and the shortest shipping route from Europe to Asia.

In 2021, the freighter Ever Given got stuck in a canal and blocked traffic for six days before being extricated.