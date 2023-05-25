Shipping | A 190-meter Hong Kong ship got stuck in the Suez Canal

Tugs are trying to get the ship moving at the southern end of the channel.

of Hong Kong a ship sailing under the flag is stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt, the forwarding company says, according to the Reuters news agency.

Forwarding company Leth Agencies said early Thursday morning that the towing vessels are trying to get the 190-meter dry cargo vessel moving. Four other vessels are waiting behind the Xin Hai Tong 23 vessel.

The Suez Canal authorities have not yet commented on the matter.

Refinitiv’s data and maritime traffic tracking Marine Traffic according to Xin Hai Tong 23 is stuck diagonally near the southern end of the channel. Egyptian tugboats can be seen around the ship.

The ship has set off from Saudi Arabia on the shores of the Red Sea from the port of Duba. The vessel is owned by Xiang B12 HK International Ship Lease registered in Hong Kong and managed by Tosco Keymax International Ship Management based in Tianjin, China.

In the year 2021, the large container ship Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal. The ship cut off canal traffic for six days and significantly disrupted the world’s freight traffic.