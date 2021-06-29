A shipment of 1 million ready-made doses of CoronaVac, a vaccine against covid-19 by Chinese biopharmaceutical Sinovac, arrived at São Paulo International Airport, in the municipality of Guarulhos, this evening (29). Governor João Doria was present at the site. The flight left Beijing, China, on Monday (28) and made a stopover in Amsterdam, Netherlands, before landing in Brazil.

According to the state government, with the doses ready, the vaccination schedule gains agility, as production in São Paulo involves bottling, labeling, packaging and strict quality control before supplying the vaccines to the Ministry of Health The period between the arrival of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA) and the delivery of vaccines produced at the Butantan Institute is around 15 to 20 days.

The government informed that, together with Butantan, it is continuing the negotiations with Sinovac so that more doses ready for application arrive in the country in the coming weeks. In addition, 10 million doses are currently in production at the institute.

So far, Butantan has delivered 52.21 million vaccines against covid-19 to the National Immunization Plan (PNI). The two agreements signed with the Ministry of Health total 100 million doses, expected to be completed by September 30th.

Starting in December, the institute should start producing the raw material for the vaccine against covid-19, in a new factory in São Paulo. The construction of the unit should be completed in September, with a local manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses of the immunizing agent per year.

