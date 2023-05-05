By Jonathan Saul

LONDON (Reuters) – The pace of shipments from Ukraine under a UN-backed grains initiative has been slowing as concerns grow over ships that will be stranded if the deal is not renewed later this month, according to information from sources. and data.

Russia, which is one of the main parties to the deal, has said it will stick with the talks, although Moscow has threatened to pull out of the initiative on May 18, which has created more uncertainty for traders and shipping companies trying to plan ahead.

Under the agreement, Ukraine has been exporting around 29.5 million tonnes of agricultural products, including 14.9 million tonnes of corn and 8.1 million tonnes of wheat.

However, the number of ships arriving to pick up cargo fell this week to two ships a day, against a daily average of three to four ships over the past three weeks, data from the deal’s joint coordination center showed.

The Danish maritime group NORDEN, which operates in the transport of grains, is among the companies that are not sending ships to the region.

“We are not participating in that trade at the moment… It is a risk area – it is very difficult to predict what will happen,” NORDEN Chief Executive Jan Rindbo told Reuters.

“Things can change quickly… from the moment you agree to come in and pick up a load until the moment the ship actually arrives.”

Currently, each shipment takes an average of at least nine days, between sailing to one of the three Ukrainian ports involved in the pact and going through the necessary inspections.

An analysis by maritime and commodity data platform Shipfix showed that the number of orders for cargo – global orders for ships available to transport grain from Ukraine – fell to 355 in April, from 489 orders shipped to market in March.

There are currently 107 future grain ship orders on the market, with 94 for May and just a few orders for the coming months, Shipfix data showed.

There are between 40 and 60 commercial ships still stranded across Ukraine’s ports that have not been able to leave due to strict restrictions on which vessels can leave the corridor, which has raised concerns about retaining more assets if no deal is reached.

Insurance for incoming ships has been vital, and war cover policies have to be renewed every seven days, costing thousands of dollars.

Rates have held steady at around 1% of a ship’s value for weeks, according to market estimates.

Insurance industry sources say there are no changes to the coverage arrangements for now, although conditions could change quickly.

“We expect a significant reassessment of what is currently charged and how it is underwritten if the grain corridor agreement is not extended and if the conflict escalates,” an industry source said.

“Uncertainty is not good for anyone.”

