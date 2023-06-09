AFPi

06/09/2023 – 11:24 am

With shipments from Mexico and Russia in recent days, Cuba can alleviate, for now, its severe shortage of fuel and, in the future, benefit from the trade rapprochement between Venezuela and the United States.

Since the end of March, queues for vehicles to fill up have become part of the landscape on the island governed by the Communist Party, the only legal one in the country.

The stations have created WhatsApp groups to organize the queues and users have to access a complicated application to schedule a date that can take weeks.

Cuba, under US embargo, is going through its worst economic crisis in three decades.

According to the Vessel Finder website, which accompanies the vessels, the Mexican oil tanker Bicentenario, with an estimated cargo of 265,000 barrels, arrived at the port of Havana on June 6. This Thursday (9), it was anchored at the Ñico López refinery, in the Cuban capital, AFP found.

At the end of May, the oil tanker Limo, from Russia, with around 800,000 barrels, arrived at the port of Matanzas, 100 kilometers from Havana.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Vicente de la O Levy, then said that “on the issue of fuel (…) there will be a recovery in activity and a reduction in the uncomfortable queues”.

For the director of the Energy and Environment Program for Latin America and the Caribbean at the University of Texas, Jorge Piñón, supply may be “returning to an acceptable level”.

With a processing capacity of 22,000 barrels a day at the Havana refinery, the capital could be supplied for about three weeks, estimates Piñón, and continuity will depend on the flow being maintained.

-Looking for allies-

It is the third time that the Bicentenario lands on the island in 2023, sent by the left-wing government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, recalls Piñón.

Mexico, which seeks regional leadership, has urged Washington to lift sanctions on Cuba, says Cuban political analyst Arturo López-Levy.

Relations between Moscow and Havana have intensified in recent months with projects in various sectors and an increase in visits by authorities in both countries.

“Cuba has no money and I doubt it will pay for this oil. I believe that Mexico, instead of paying in cash for sending Cuban doctors, is paying with oil, as Venezuela does”, commented Piñón, who bets that Russia has resumed credit sales to Cuba.

-Chevron vs. Cuba-

In 2022, Cuba faced the fire of its main fuel depot in Matanzas, in addition to the lack of production and a reduction in imports from Venezuela, its main regional partner.

The country produces about 40,000 barrels a day, but needs another 100,000 to satisfy demand, explains Piñón. The difference is covered in part by your allies, with a deficit of at least 20,000.

This supply could be complicated now that Chevron “can take 100,000 barrels a day from Venezuela to the US (…). PDVSA is more important [a petroleira venezuelana] deliver to Chevron”, which is operating in Venezuelan territory, commented the specialist.

López-Levy considers, however, that “if Venezuela leaves its quarrel with the United States and its isolation, that will put the gold mine in operation again”, indirectly favoring Cuba, which would also receive part of this greater production.























