Shipment of weapons to Ukraine, no extension. The Government evaluates an ad hoc decree

It was withdrawn in the Senate the amendment to the decree on NATO missions which asked to extend until 31 December 2023 the transfer of military means, materials and equipment to Ukraine. The Government thinks of an ad hoc decree: during the conference of the group leaders of the Senate, in fact, the Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani, according to what was reported by some present, asked the groups to undertake to convert the text by 31 December, when that will expire current.

Fighting continues on the front, and the authorities and technicians are engaged in the difficult task of restoring the supply of electricity to the many Ukrainian towns left in the dark and cold after the Russian attacks on infrastructure.

Russia – Ukraine war: Kiev falls back into darkness, the blackout plan doesn’t work

Starting today, November 29, in fact, a Emergency power outages will return to Kiev in order to guarantee each user a supply of electricity for at least two to three hours twice a dayor. This was reported by the Ukrainian energy company Dtek, explaining that “as soon as we manage to rebalance the situation, we will return to the disconnection according to the schedules”.We will not let Putin steal our Christmas – promised the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, announcing that traditional trees will be installed in the capital to celebrate the holidays – No one will cancel Christmas and the New Year”.

“We must help Ukraine even in this difficult season e Italy is ready to do its part through its businesses by sending the necessary technology to continue operating the electricity grid, we are also committed from this point to ensure a non-tragic winter for the Ukrainian people,” said the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani arriving at the NATO Foreign Ministerial.

Ukraine, Stoltenberg: “Let’s not retreat, alongside Kiev all the time. The door of NATO remains open”

And he spoke even earlier, at the Aspen-Gmf Bucharest Forum conference underway in the Romanian capital, the general secretary Jens Stoltenberglapidary assuring that NATO “will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary. We will not back down.” In fact, supporting Ukraine in the war unleashed by Russia “is in NATO’s long-term security interest. There can be no lasting peace if oppression and autocracy prevail over freedom and democracy”.

Stoltenberg continued: “Russia is using winter as a weapon of war, which causes a lot of suffering among the Ukrainian people”. These further attacks depend on the fact that “President Putin is failing, Russia is failing on the battlefield . We took decisions on the membership of Ukraine and Georgia in 2008, I remember that summit very well; I expect the foreign ministers today and tomorrow to reiterate” the concept that “NATO’s door is open”. See also In pictures.. a huge fire in the vicinity of Al-Hussein Mosque in central Cairo

Ukraine: Russian ambassador protests in the Vatican after statements by Pope Francis

In the meantime, the controversy between the Vatican and Russia continues: the ambassador of the Kremlin Aleksander Avdeev in fact, he expressed a strong protest in relation to the statements of Pope Francis appeared in the US press regarding the alleged “cruelties” of Russian military personnel in Ukraine: “I expressed outrage at such insinuations and noted that nothing can shake the cohesion and unity of the multinational Russian people,” Avdeev said.





Subscribe to the newsletter

