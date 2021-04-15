Shipbuilding In 2009, the Turku shipyard ran a risk that revolutionized the cruise industry – now the expert explains why Finland knows how to make the world’s best luxury cruise ships

Keiramo, who has completed his dissertation on the design process of the cruise ship, believes that the floating entertainment centers in the oceans will continue to attract passengers in the future.

In October 2009 Oasis of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship at the time, flew from the Turku shipyard towards the Baltic Sea and the United States. A ship nearly four football fields long revolutionized the cruise industry.

The upper part of the hull of the ship was divided in half so that in the middle of it formed a large sun-bathed park with 56 living trees and 12,000 other plants.