Shipbuilder Damen must become the pioneer in the construction of six amphibious transport ships for the navy. That writes outgoing State Secretary Christophe van der Maat (VVD) to the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Last week, the government announced that it had placed an order for four air defense and command frigates with Damen, which collaborates with the broader Dutch defense industry in their construction. Defense still has to reach an agreement with Damen on the conditions for the contract, including the price.

Amphibious transport ships are used to transport goods or military personnel. Defense calls the ships “the link” between sea and land operations. The six new amphibious transport ships will eventually replace two large transport ships and four patrol ships. According to Van der Maat, switching to one type of ship creates more flexibility and economies of scale in training, purchasing and maintenance, among other things. The replacement will take place step by step: the first new ship must be completed in 2032, the last in 2038. The government estimates the purchase costs at 1 to 2.5 billion euros.

The navy currently has two amphibious transport ships: the Rotterdam and the Johan de Witt. The first will reach end of life in 2028, several years before the first amphibious transport ship is due to be delivered. Defense will later decide whether the ship can continue sailing for longer, and whether measures such as additional maintenance are required. The outflow of the other ships to be replaced approximately corresponds to the end of their lifespan, according to the letter to Parliament.