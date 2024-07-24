Argos Georgia Ship With Eight Russians On Board Sank in Atlantic Ocean

The fishing vessel Argos Georgia with Russian citizens on board sank in the South Atlantic Ocean, The Guardian reported.

According to the publication, there were 27 people on board the vessel, 14 of whom were rescued by a patrol boat. Another six people died, and seven are missing.

8 Russians were on board the ship

The Argos Georgia was sailing under the flag of Saint Helena. On July 21, it left port for the South Atlantic fishing area. The next day, the ship signaled “uncontrolled flooding.” Argos Georgia sank early in the morning of July 23. It happened 200 nautical miles east of the Falkland Islands capital, Stanley.

Earlier, a fishing vessel sank off the coast of the Japanese island of Tanegashima. A fire broke out on board. There were eight people on board, four of whom were declared missing.

The victims have not yet been identified

There were three life rafts on the ship, but the sailors were able to use only two of them. According to the Associated Press, several ships and a helicopter were used to rescue the missing, but the search was suspended due to a storm and strong winds. The operation was later resumed.

According to RIA Newsthere were ten Spaniards on board, including the ship’s captain, eight Russians, five Indonesians, two Uruguayans and two Peruvians. The dead have not yet been identified, so it is not known how many of them were Russian citizens.

Argos Georgia, built in 2018, is operated by Norwegian-British company Argos Froyanes Ltd. The crew encountered strong winds exceeding 65 kilometers per hour, as well as seven-meter waves.

Argos Froyanes Ltd assured that the crew is prepared for such situations

The president of the European Parliament’s fisheries committee, Carmen Crespo, said she was closely monitoring the rescue operation.

My thoughts are with the missing fishermen in the Falkland Islands and their families. We sincerely hope that their rescue will be completed soon. Carmen Crespo President of the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee

In turn, the Norwegian-British company commented on the tragedy and emphasized that the team members are true professionals. They undergo regular training for such situations, Argos Froyanes Ltd. noted. “We trust in their ability to use safety equipment to the best of their ability,” the company said.