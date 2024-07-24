The Guardian: Ship with Russians on board sank in Atlantic

A fishing vessel with Russian citizens on board has sunk in the South Atlantic Ocean, reports The Guardian.

There were 27 people on board. Fourteen of them were rescued. Another six people died, and seven are missing.

The vessel sank early on July 23 after sending out a distress signal, 200 nautical miles east of the Falkland Islands capital Stanley.

As reported by RIA NewsOn board were ten Spaniards, eight Russians, five Indonesians, two Uruguayans and two Peruvians.

