AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/30/2024 – 20:31

A ship capable of carrying 17,640 containers broke the record on Friday (30) for the vessel with the largest capacity to cross the Panama Canal in its 110 years of operation, the agency responsible for the canal reported.

The container ship MSC Marie, 366 meters long and 51 meters wide, passed through the canal from the port of Manzanillo, in the Mexican Pacific, bound for a port in the Panamanian Caribbean. It paid a toll of 1.36 million dollars for the crossing.

The Liberian-flagged merchant ship became the “largest cargo vessel to ever pass through the interoceanic waterway,” the Panama Canal Authority said in a statement. “This feat surpasses the previous record held by the Ever Max, which held the title with a capacity of 17,312” containers in 2023.

The 80-kilometer Panama Canal was opened by the United States in 1914. Since then, more than 1.2 million vessels have sailed through its waters. In 2016, the canal, which connects more than 1,900 ports in 170 countries, was expanded to allow the passage of larger ships.

The record “highlights the capacity” of the Panamanian route “to handle larger, modern vessels,” the statement said.

By transiting Panama, vessels sail from the Pacific Ocean to the Caribbean Sea in around eight hours, without needing to go to Cape Horn, saving thousands of kilometers.