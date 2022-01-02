The ship MSC Preziosa, from MSC Cruzeiros, arrived from Búzios to Rio de Janeiro this Sunday morning, 2nd, with about 20 cases of covid-19 among passengers and crew, informed the Municipal Health Department of the state capital. It is the third cruise with a recorded coronavirus outbreak over the past few days. In all, at least 166 cases of covid have been reported on vessels moored off the Brazilian coast.

After the outbreaks recorded on MSC Splendida and Costa Diadema cruises, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended to the Ministry of Health the temporary suspension of the cruise ship season. The recommendation was made this Friday, 31, until there is more data available to assess the epidemiological scenario. The ministry said this Saturday, 1st, that it would assess the ‘appropriate measures’.

In a statement, the Rio Municipal Health Department pointed out that, in contact with Anvisa, it was informed that there are about 20 confirmed cases of covid-19 on the MSC Preziosa ship, the third with an outbreak recorded on the Brazilian coast, and that the mooring of the vessel in Porto Rio, located in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, was released. “All the patients, as well as the approximately 35 to 40 contacts are undergoing isolation on board”, informed the secretariat.

According to the folder, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) of the municipality has already received and analyzed the Onboard Medical Book. With that, would carry out the epidemiological investigation together with Anvisa this Sunday, in order to determine the epidemiological scenario of the vessel and take preventive and control measures.

MSC Splendida and Costa Diadema

Last Thursday, 30, the National Health Surveillance Agency pointed out that it was monitoring outbreaks of covid-19 on two cruise ships. 146 cases of the disease were confirmed, among MSC Splendida and Costa Diadema crew and passengers. Since then, the vessels have come under the agency’s sanitary supervision. The MSC Splendida ship docked in Santos, while the Costa Diadema stayed in Salvador.

