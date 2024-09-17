Home World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Despite weather warnings, a cruise ship has set off on its journey. Due to flooding, it and its passengers are stuck on the Danube.

Vienna – Since the weekend, the flood situation has been serious in many countries. Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania are affected. The situation in Austria also remains dramatic. Heavy showers and storms have pushed up the water levels in the rivers. The extent of the water volumes is becoming increasingly apparent. Shipping on the Danube has been suspended. Passengers are now stuck on a cruise ship.

Floods in Austria: Ship with 140 passengers stranded in Vienna

Dozens of passengers on a Swiss river cruise ship have to remain in Vienna. The approximately 100 passengers and around 40 crew members are currently not allowed to leave the “Thurgau Prestige”, which is tied up on the bank, as the Swiss broadcaster SRF reported, citing the travel company Thurgau Travel. The ship’s guests are currently unable to disembark because the jetty to the pier is flooded. According to media reports, other cruise ships have also been stranded in Vienna.

A river cruise ship has moored at the jetty. The passengers cannot leave the ships because the jetty is inaccessible during high water. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

According to Thurgau Travel, the local authorities will decide whether and when the ship’s guests can disembark. According to passenger statements, they were told, according to SRF, that they would have to remain on the ship until at least Tuesday (September 17). The “Thurgau Prestige” was supposed to travel from Linz to Budapest and back and will now stop in Vienna until further notice.

Flooding in Austria: Cruise ship sets sail despite warning

Meteorologists had already predicted the severe storms in Austria on Thursday (September 12). The river trip began on Friday anyway. The managing director of Thurgau Travel, Daniel Pauli-Kaufmann, told SRF: “At that time, even experts whose expertise was sought could not have foreseen that the Danube might not be navigable in this area.”

The local shipping company DDSG, however, announced on Friday: “Due to the extreme weather conditions and the expected rise in the river level of the Danube in some places, there will be restrictions in the next few days. Regular services in Vienna will be suspended from Saturday to Monday inclusive.” Safety is the top priority. However, the situation is not expected to calm down in the next few hours. The situation is also becoming more serious in Bavaria. (vk/dpa)