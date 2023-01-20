Genoa – Administrative detention for the ship Seven Sflying the Panamanian flag, tilted dangerously three days ago at Messina terminal of the port of Genoa during loading operations. Three inspectors of the safety of navigation of the harbor master’s office of the Ligurian capital, during an inspection on board that began on Wednesday morning, found twenty breaches both technical and certification and documentation which led to the detention of the ship, managed by a Turkish company.

Before leaving, in addition to having to carry out the necessary repairs and rectify all the critical issues detected, the ship must also undergo a careful check by the flag authority and the classification register.

Port of Genoa, ship leans on its side at Messina terminal



“They have been busy days and nights – underlines the admiral Sergio Liardocommander of the port of Genoa and maritime director of Liguria – thanks to the cooperation of all the actors involved, from the firefighters to the technicians of the Italian Naval Register and to the other port operators, we were able to manage a difficult situation immediately which could have had worse consequences”.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Genoa has opened a file on the incident. “As I have already had the opportunity to declare several times, there is no place in Genoa and in the ports of Liguria for ships that do not comply with international conventions and we will use all the tools at our disposal to stop vessels that do not comply with the required standards ” concludes Liardo.