A 200-year-old ship that sank with an estimated R$100 million worth of gold may finally reveal its treasure. The Westmoreland was lost in a storm during a fateful voyage on December 7, 1854, taking with its valuable cargo – in the form of gold and a rare 19th century whiskey – and 17 souls to the bottom of Lake Michigan in the United States.

The vessel was not found until 150 years later, when it was discovered by wreck hunter Ross Richardson in Platte Bay, Michigan, in 2010. Richardson now hopes to bring the contained treasures into service, but needs a permit to do so.

+ Firefighters continue the search for two missing in the shipwreck in Rio

He said: “We are in the early stages of discussing a salvage operation to recover the whiskey barrels and possibly other artifacts.

“The Westmoreland is an underwater museum, filled with perfectly preserved relics from the 1850s, and preserving them for public display would be a worthy cause.”

About 280 barrels of whiskey were on board and destined for soldiers on Mackinac Island, where a fort guarded the meeting point of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. The gold was probably the payment for the garrison.

Richardson continued: “She is one of the most intact and well-preserved 1850s shipwrecks on the planet. The wreck hunter went on to add that whiskey distilleries hope to recover the rich content and then test and sell it to customers.

Wheat at that time, it is believed, could taste different from what people are used to today.

“A regional distillery is extremely interested in recovering barrels of whiskey to test and sell,” added Richardson. “The genetic makeup of corn was very different in 1854 and it may taste different than corn today.”

Without a permit, no treasure can be retrieved from shipwrecks in the Great Lakes. Despite the lure of gold, much of the recovery will be focused on whiskey, Richardson said.