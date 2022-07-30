Ship sunk 375 years ago found in Germany

On the River Traves, In northern Germany, port authorities reported the discovery of a ship that sank 375 years ago, at a depth of about 11 meters.

The research team that made the discovery was eight months exploring the remains of the boat, which, according to them, sank with 150 barrels of quicklime, a material widely used for construction at the time.

“Independent dating of the ship’s planks in three different laboratories revealed that it must have been built in the mid-17th century,” Fritz Jürgens, an archaeologist at the University of Kiel in Germany whose team examined the wreck, said in a statement from the college. “You always expect to make a find like this and suddenly you have one right in front of your eyes.”

Quicklime was used to make mortar and plaster For the construction.

According to the findings, the ship would have run aground in one of the bends of the river and due to the great damage caused by the crash it would have sunk.

The researchers calculate that the ship was between 20 and 25 meters long, that is to say of medium size, very much in line with the boats that abounded in the Baltic at that time.

