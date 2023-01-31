Pakistani authorities 21 bodies were recovered this Tuesday from a lake where a boat capsized last Sunday in which mainly young students were travelingand place the total number of fatalities at 51.

“Today, 21 lifeless bodies of children were recovered, bringing the total number of deaths to 51,” Akbar Zaman, an officer in the Kohat district police control room, in the northwestern province of Khyber, told EFE. Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the officer, fifty students from an Islamic seminary between the ages of 7 and 15 died in the accidentas well as a person in charge of the boat.

The event took place last Sunday, when a boat capsized with dozens of students from an Islamic seminary on board in a small lake in the town of Tanda.

Zaman noted that rescue teams are still searching for a missing person, adding that according to the initial police investigation, the ship capsized due to excess weight.

(Keep reading: North Korea denies supplying weapons to Russia.)

The director of the Islamic seminary, Shahid Anwar, told the Pakistani television channel ‘Geo TV’ that some 57 of his students had traveled to the artificial lakea popular place visited by hundreds of people daily near the city of Kohat, to spend Sunday.

Anwar noted that his son and a nephew were among those killed.

Pakistan is often the scene of serious accidents involving wooden boatsa frequent means of passenger transport in the country, but the habitual overweight they suffer and the non-existent basic security measures increase the risk of accidents.

(You can read: 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Iran leaves two dead and hundreds injured).

At least 26 people died, mostly women, after a boat they were traveling on for a wedding celebration capsized in the southern province of Punjab in July last year.

The sinking of the ship last Sunday took place during a black week for Pakistan, in which traffic accidents and a terrorist attack left at least 185 dead in just three days.

Also last Sunday, a bus accident caused 41 deaths after it plunged down a ravine and caught fire in southern Pakistan, while yesterday at least 93 people died and more than 150 were injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar. , capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More news

Two Indian Army planes crashed in the center of the country

At least eight dead leave a cargo shipwreck off the coast of Japan

Power crisis in Pakistan: millions lose power after massive blackout

EFE