Egypt will withdraw from the court in the case of blocking the Suez Canal by the container ship Ever Given due to the fact that the owner of the vessel agrees to pay compensation. This was stated by Admiral Mohab Mamish, adviser to the President of Egypt on the development of ports and the canal itself, reports RIA News…

According to him, the investigation of the incident will take about a week. The official added that in the event of an amicable agreement, Egypt will not detain the captain of the container ship, and will also refuse any legal measures.

As for compensation for the demurrage of ships that could not cross the Suez Canal for several days, they will be paid by insurance companies, the official concluded. Earlier, the head of the Suez Canal administration, Osama Rabia, suggested that the losses from the incident would reach $ 1 billion, taking into account the funds spent on removing Ever Given from the shallows.

A container ship operated by Taiwan’s Evergreen Group blocked the Suez Canal on March 23. It was only on March 29 that it was possible to remove it from the shallows and take it out of the canal. The main version of the incident is the ship’s deviation from the course due to strong winds, but the human factor is also possible.