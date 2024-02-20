Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

19,000 cattle are said to be on a ship and standing in “feces and ammonia”. © Nspca/dpa/Facebook/Cape of Good Hope SPCA

A ship with thousands of cattle docks in Cape Town. It gives off a bad smell. The background is the predicament of the animals.

Cape Town – A huge livestock transporter caused people to turn up their noses in Cape Town on Monday (February 19). The “Al Kuwait” spread a stink in the holiday metropolis. The cause on board: 19,000 cattle exposed to “horrible conditions.” This is how the South African animal protection organization NSPCA assessed the conditions. She dubbed the ship a “death ship.”

Bad smell in Cape Town coming from a ship with thousands of cattle

On Sunday (February 18th) the ship docked in the port of Cape Town, which is immediately adjacent to the city center. According to the NSPCA, the organization inspected the Al Kuwait. The cattle are said to have been on board for two and a half weeks and will have to remain there for another two weeks.

Pictures from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA show cattle completely covered in dirt. They stand or lie “in feces and ammonia,” according to the NSPCA’s description. Bruce Marock, a veterinary consultant for the association, said: “The smell on board is unimaginable.” In addition, the cattle are exposed to this smell every day.

On Facebook users commented on the photos. “How shameful this industry is and continues to be,” someone commented. “Poor innocent souls,” it continued. “This is horrific… the pain and suffering these poor animals have to endure,” was another user’s reaction.

Animal transport by ship is “always associated with agony and suffering”

A report from the BBC According to some Cape Town residents, they wondered how the onboard crew could live with the daily stench. “I feel sorry for the workers on this van who are surrounded by it every day – and for the animals,” said one. According to the city administration, the ship has been on its way to Iraq since Monday evening. This means that the smell will slowly leave the city again. However, some people won't soon forget the photos of the animals.

Animal protection groups have been pointing out the appalling conditions during animal transport for some time. This is not just about transport by truck, but also about ship transport. The German Animal Welfare Association wrote in a press release in 2023: “For the animals, transport on a ship is always associated with torment and suffering.”

