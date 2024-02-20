Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Press Split

19,000 cattle are said to be on a ship and standing in “feces and ammonia”. © Nspca/dpa/Facebook/Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Bad smell emanates from the ship “Al Kuwait” in Cape Town. The background is the predicament of thousands of cattle. An animal protection organization shares cruel images.

Cape Town – The smell of manure wafted through Cape Town on Monday. Authorities attributed the cause to the giant livestock transporter Al Kuwait. The South African animal welfare organization NSPCA dubbed it a “ship of death.” She pointed to “the terrible conditions” faced by 19,000 cattle. Photos document the suffering of the animals.

Al-Kuwait 19000 Brazil – Iraq February 10, 2024

Stink in Cape Town caused by ship carrying thousands of cattle

The ship docked on Sunday in the Cape Town harbor, which borders directly on the city center. The NSPCA said the organization had inspected the Al Kuwait. The animals have been on board for two and a half weeks – and will have to spend another two weeks there.

Photos from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA show cattle caked in dirt. They stand or lie “in faeces and ammonia,” as the NSPCA described it. “The smell on board is unimaginable,” said Bruce Marock, the association’s veterinary consultant. The cattle are also exposed to this every day.

“Worst smell I’ve ever experienced” – Cape Town resident reports impact of cattle truck

“It was the worst smell I have ever experienced in my life,” a 29-year-old resident of the popular tourist metropolis told the newspaper BBC. The situation ruined his day. He went on to describe that the smell had reached the interior through the elevator.

According to the BBC report, some Cape Town residents wondered how the onboard crew could live with the smell at sea. “I feel sorry for the workers on this van who are surrounded by it every day – and for the animals,” one said. The stench in Cape Town has been slowly subsiding since Monday evening. According to the city administration, the ship has since been on its way to Iraq.

Transporting animals on ships is a great torture for animals

Animal protection organizations have long been drawing attention to the terrible conditions on livestock transport. This not only involves transport in trucks – but also by ship. The German Animal Welfare Association wrote in a press release in 2023: “For the animals, transport on a ship is always associated with torment and suffering.”

In 2023, a missing person case of a German in Cape Town also caused a stir. 22-year-old Nick wanted to go on vacation. Then he disappeared without a trace. (mbr)