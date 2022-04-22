And of one sailor dead and 27 missingin addition to 396 rescued, the budget of the sinking of the cruiser ‘Moskva’ dealt with on the night of April 14th. It’s the budget provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense and reported by the Tass agency. According to the same dicastery “most of the officers and sailors of the cruiser Moskva have expressed their desire to continue the service on the ships of the Black Sea fleet”.

On social media today the news spread of the removal and arrest of the commander of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, Admiral Igor Osipov, in a decision clearly connected with the sinking of the Moskva.

To investigate the sinking of the missile cruiser and probably try to recover some armaments from its wreck, the Russian authorities decided to send a boat equipped with portable submarines to the area: it is the Kommuna, a 110-year-old boat (his construction began at the time of the Tsar, in 1912) and later modernized.