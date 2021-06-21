The Cap San Antonio container ship hit the ferry station in the Port of Santos, on the Guarujá side, in the Baixada Santista, on Sunday afternoon, 20. No one was injured in the accident.

According to the Waterway Department, the collision damaged the cyclists boarding platform. Therefore, the Santos-Guarujá crossing came to a halt in the early afternoon, but service to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles has already been normalized.

“Despite the occurrence, the waiting time for boarding is normal and, at this moment, it is 20 minutes”, says the Waterway Department, in a note. “The causes of the accident will be investigated by the Port Authority.”

Videos of the accident circulate on social networks. According to the MarineTraffic platform, which gathers open data on navigation, Cap San Antonio is destined for the Port of Paranaguá, in Paraná.

In a note sent to G1, the Santos Port Authority (SPA) said that, after leaving a terminal on the left bank, the vessel sailed in the vicinity of the ferry crossings and hit a float. The accident had no impact on the port’s operations, according to the report.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach