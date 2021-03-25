A.When the phones of shipowners in Taipei, oil dealers in Singapore, insurers in London, television manufacturers in western China and Dutch and Japanese recovery companies rang at the same time, it was clear that a disaster was imminent. One of the arteries of world trade, the Suez Canal, was blocked. One of the largest container ships in the world, the almost three-year-old “Ever Given”, has been lying diagonally wedged in the canal since Tuesday. A steel wall, 400 meters longer than the Berlin TV tower is high.

Christoph Hein Business correspondent for South Asia / Pacific based in Singapore.

Nothing works here anymore, the freighter sticks like a cork on the bottle, the bow dug in on one bank, the stern on the opposite sheet pile wall. More than a hundred ships, oil tankers and container freighters are already stowed on both sides of the almost 200 kilometer long canal between Port Said and Port Taufiq.

Exactly at the time when Corona has already shaken global supply chains, the eye of the needle is now blocked. “Central supply chains are stalling due to a lack of containers, unpunctual ships and a lack of transport capacity, while costs are rising,” warns Holger Lösch, General Manager of the Federation of German Industries (BDI). The images from Egypt are not the only thing that worries him: the caterpillar looks like a toy that was supposed to free the red bulbous bow of the Ever Given, and the ten tugs in the meantime, in front of the stuck colossus, which is twice as long as the width of the canal.

9 percent of German imports and exports alone run through the lifeline of world trade. Ever Given was on its way from China to Rotterdam and had made a stopover in Tanjung Pelepas in southern Malaysia, at the other bottleneck of world trade, the Strait of Malacca.

Rescue professionals are betting on the weekend

First the giant should be released on Wednesday, then on Thursday. But the Egyptian harbor master was wrong. Rescue professionals are now betting on the weekend when the tide will push heavily into the waterway between Europe and Asia. The best in the world are now on the approach: the Dutch company Smit Salvage, which with its 175-year history has a legendary reputation for salvage at sea, has sent ten experts. Not unlike firefighters, they are on duty around the clock in Rotterdam, Houston, Singapore and Cape Town. They are now supported by the Japanese Nippon Salvage, which started its business in 1893.



Egyptian officials on the banks of the Suez Canal

:



Image: dpa





The canal in which the giant container is stuck is even older. The work ended in 1869 and so far it has only been blocked five times in its history. After the Six Day War, 15 ships were stranded here because both canal entrances were blocked with mines – and that for over seven years. The desert sand made them the “Yellow Fleet”. 25 ships have run aground in the canal in the past ten years. The “Convention of Constantinople” makes the connection between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea a special diplomatic feature – it should be able to be used “in times of war and peace by any ship, regardless of whether it is a merchant or warship, regardless of its country of origin”.