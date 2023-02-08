SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The ship Maran Astronomer is docked at the port of Paranaguá to ship a record 107,717 tons of soy meal, bound for the Netherlands and Poland, administrator Portos do Paraná said on Wednesday in a note.

The vessel, which arrived at dawn on Monday and is expected to operate for four days, depending on weather conditions, is among the largest bulk carriers ever received at the port in Paraná. It is 292 meters long (loa), 45 meters wide (mouth) and has nine holds.

To complete the load, the bran comes from five different terminals, interconnected in the Export Corridor of the Port of Paranaguá: Cargill, Coamo I, Coamo II, Cotriguaçu and Public Silos.

With the current load, the Maran Astronomer breaks its own record registered in November last year, when it loaded 103,340 tons of soybean meal, according to data from Portos do Paraná.

So far, in addition to the Maran Astronomer, only two other ships have shipped more than 100,000 tons of bulk in Paranaguá. One of them was the ER Bayonne, which carried 103,403 tonnes in July 2020, and the Pacific Myra, which carried 105,000 tonnes in April 2021.

The Director of Operations at Portos do Paraná, Luiz Teixeira da Silva Júnior, said in the statement that recent operational gains have allowed the port of Paranaguá to receive large ships, with better use of cargo capacity in the various segments.

“The three berths in the East Export Corridor (212, 213 and 214), for example, went from 12.50 meters to 12.80 meters in draft, which is the maximum depth that vessels can be submerged in water. Thirty centimeters seems little, but it represents a real gain for the operation,” he said.

Brazil should export 1.74 million tons of soybean meal in February, against 1.57 million in the same month of 2022, estimated this Wednesday the association of cereal exporters Anec.

The volume, based on the schedule of ships for shipment, should also exceed the amount of 1.41 million shipped across the country in January.

