Rescuers have begun towing the cargo ship Fremantle Highway, which has been burning for several days off the coast of the Netherlands, on July 30, the National Water Resources Management Agency reported (Rijkswaterstaat) under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands.

They said that earlier in the day the towing was delayed due to strong winds and smoke, but in the middle of the day the conditions for towing improved. The ship was taken by two tugboats to a new (temporary) location 16 km north of the islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland.

“The exact time of arrival at the temporary destination cannot yet be specified. It depends, among other things, on weather conditions, smoke, currents and tide,” the agency added.

The fire on the cargo ship Fremantle Highway with 23 crew members occurred on the night of Wednesday, July 26, when it was almost 30 km north of the Dutch island of Ameland in the North Sea. One person died and 16 were injured in the fire. The victims were taken to the nearest hospitals, the rest were evacuated by helicopters.

The ship was transporting 3,783 vehicles from Germany to Egypt, including 498 electric vehicles. There was a version in the media that the lithium-ion battery of an electric car could be the cause of the fire.

On July 29, Greenpeace expert (the organization was declared undesirable in the territory of the Russian Federation) Tilo Maaka said that the possible flooding of a cargo ship with 3 thousand cars on board, burning off the coast of the Netherlands in the North Sea, would be a disaster for the local ecosystem.