Researchers have long argued that deep regions in Earth’s oceans may harbor sites where all terrestrial life emerged. In the Atlantic, they dubbed the “Lost City” a jagged landscape of curious spires beneath which they proposed the chemistry that preceded life may have occurred.

According to the criteria of

Now, for the first time, experts have managed to glimpse this potential Garden of Eden.

A report in Science magazine recounts how a team of 30 people drilled deep into a region of the Mid-Atlantic seafloor and extracted 1,268 meters of extremely rare rock material. Never before has such a massive sample from such depth come to light.

“We now have a collection of rocks that will allow us to systematically study the processes that people believe are relevant to the emergence of life on the planet,” said Frieder Klein, a member of the expedition team from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The drilled region lies next to one of the volcanic fissures that cut across the world’s seafloor. Known as mid-ocean ridges, the deep-sea sites feature hot springs whose waters spew minerals into the icy seawater, slowly forming strange mounds and spires.

For decades, scientists have theorized that hot springs or their underlying rocks fostered geochemical reactions that spawned life on Earth billions of years ago.

Early last year, the expedition drilled deep into the Lost City — a site about 1,250 miles east of Bermuda, adjacent to one of the largest known hot springs. Its tallest spire rivals a 20-story building.

Scientists expect years of discoveries to emerge from analysis of the rock bonanza, including its relationship to the question of the origin of life.

The achievement was part of the International Ocean Discovery Program, a research consortium of more than 20 countries that uses a modified oil exploration ship to drill into the ocean floor and recover rock samples that reveal the Earth’s secrets.

The discovery of the Lost City in 2000 marked the scientific debut of a new kind of deep spring quite different from those previously studied, in which rock chimneys spew out extraordinarily hot, mineral-black water, dubbed black fumaroles. Instead, the Lost City was not located above the Mid-Atlantic Rift, but off to the side, with its fluids cooler and its spires higher.

In 2003, Michael J. Russell, a geochemist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, predicted the existence of cooler springs and considered them ideal for nurturing life. This explains the current excitement about seeing what analyses of rock samples will show.

Klein said the findings could point to the origin of life not only on Earth but also elsewhere in the solar system and the universe.

“The importance of this ship and the cores cannot be overstated,” he said, referring to the rock samples. “This is a critical resource for the future.”