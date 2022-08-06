Blocking was requested by Anvisa after reports of suspected cases of monkeypox among crew members

The cargo ship MV Captain John P, flying the Cyprus flag, was prevented from docking at the Port of Santos (SP), on Friday (5.Aug.2022), due to suspected cases of monkeypox among the crew.

“The vessel is in the anchorage area and is not, at this moment, authorized to dock or operate by Anvisa [Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária]”, I told SPA (Santos Port Authority), the company responsible for the port’s infrastructure, in a note.

The port administrator said that it will follow the guidelines of the health authority in relation to the prevention of contagion.

O Power 360 asked Anvisa about the health status of the possible infected and the procedures that should be adopted from now on, and awaits a response.

Before reaching the Brazilian coast, the ship was moored in the port of San Lorenzo, Argentina.

NUMBERS

Brazil confirmed 2,004 cases of monkeypox as of Friday (5.Aug.2022). According to data from the Ministry of Health, the state with the most infected is São Paulo, with 1,501. Rio de Janeiro (230), Minas Gerais (81) and Goiás (38) follow. Here’s the intact of the epidemiological report (596 KB).

Until this Saturday (6.aug), Brazil confirmed one death caused by the disease, in Minas Gerais. According to the Ministry of Health, the patient had compromised immunity due to other health problems.

In the rest of the world, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), there are more 11 deaths from monkeypox. They were recorded in Nigeria (4), Central African Republic (2), Spain (2), Ghana (1), India (1) and Peru (1).

Regarding the number of cases globally, the country with the most infected is the USA, with 6,598. In 2nd and 3rd place, respectively, are Spain (4,577) and Germany (2,887). Brazil occupies the 6th position.

ABOUT MONKEYPOX

Since May, the world has had the biggest outbreak of the virus outside of Africa. O Power 360 prepared a report explaining monkeypox.

Read below the symptoms, forms of transmission, prevention and treatment: