UK Navy reports attack on Liberian vessel in Red Sea
A Liberian-flagged vessel was attacked by drones from the sea and air in the Red Sea, according to Reuters citing a source in the British Navy.
The vessel was identified as a “Liberian-flagged container ship.” One of the drones that attacked the vessel was a light boat. After the attack, the vessel maneuvered at high speed to escape as it waited for help from a naval vessel.
