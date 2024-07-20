UK Navy reports attack on Liberian vessel in Red Sea

A Liberian-flagged vessel was attacked by drones from the sea and air in the Red Sea, according to Reuters citing a source in the British Navy.

The vessel was identified as a “Liberian-flagged container ship.” One of the drones that attacked the vessel was a light boat. After the attack, the vessel maneuvered at high speed to escape as it waited for help from a naval vessel.