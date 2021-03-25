VISITORS to Valencia city now have the chance to admire a spectacular 51-meter replica of a 17th century galleon currently docked at the Marina.

The Galeon Andalucia was initially scheduled to stay in the capital of the Valencia region until Sunday, but due to its enormous popularity the crew have decided to delay departure until April 6.

It is an exact replica of the famous Galeon de Manila, one of the most legendary ships in Spanish maritime history that was used to transport goods to and from America and Asia during the 17th century.

The Galeon Andalucia was built in 2009 following an extensive historical research project. Since then, it has covered more than 55,000 nautical miles and docked at ports in four continents, including Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, New York and Quebec.

The spectacular Galeon Andalucia in all its glory

Built entirely in oak, pine and African teak, it has five decks and three masts with a capacity for seven sails, and has won the top distinction by the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation.

Although it is designed to replicate sea transport four centuries ago, the Galleon is fitted with modern navigation technology to guarantee safety.

The Galeon can be visited, in reduced numbers, every day from 10 am to 7 pm until April 5.

Entrance costs € 6 for adults and € 3 for children aged five to 10 (free for younger children), with discounts available for families.

Tickets can be bought at the ship itself, located next to the Veles e Vents complex at Valencia Marina, or at tickets.velacuadra.es.