A crew member is missing after a boat sank in Hamburg following a collision. The rescue workers stopped the search because the danger for the divers was now too great.

Firefighters are standing at the Neuhof pier. In Hamburg's Elbe, divers searched for a missing person near the Köhlbrand Bridge. Image: dpa

NAfter a ship accident near Hamburg's Köhlbrand Bridge, divers, boats and a police helicopter spent hours searching for a missing person on Wednesday evening. The emergency services could not find him and the search was stopped around 10 p.m., said a fire department spokesman. The danger for the divers is now too great.

According to the information, a push convoy had previously collided with a mooring boat, which then sank. According to initial findings, the missing person is said to have been a crew member. According to the fire department, the search had been expanded from the Köhlbrand to the main Elbe river. According to police, the accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. According to the fire department, emergency services were on site.

A day earlier, the 80-meter-long inland waterway ship “Alster” sank for unknown reasons in the Blumensandhafen in the Wilhelmsburg district. It is expected to be recovered next week. At the time of the accident, the ship was carrying 3,500 liters of diesel and 1,400 tons of potassium chloride (salt). The ship's master remained uninjured. During the accident, diesel spilled into the water. According to the environmental agency, around 5,000 square meters of water were contaminated.