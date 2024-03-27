G-MODE And Plus81 announce a further delay for the release of the visual novel SHINJUKU SOUMEI, previously confirmed for April 12. The new date is set at May 24th on PC through Steam And DLsite.

There will be English language support. Finally, a demo will launch in April, but without the ability to transfer saves to the full version.

Let's see below the character trailers dedicated to the characters of Rinne And Mashiro.

SHINJUKU SOUMEI – Rinne character trailer

Mashiro character trailer

